Town welcomes new chief building official

By Ron Giofu

The town’s new chief building official is on the job and enjoying life in Amherstburg thus far.

Angelo Avolio was hired June 26 and officially took over from the retired Steve Brown last week after the latter retired June 30. Avolio, a 48-year-old married father of three, brings with him over 20 years of experience in the industry.

Avolio graduated from St. Clair College in the architectural technology and worked for engineering firms, homebuilders and was also self-employed before becoming a building inspector/plans examiner with the Town of LaSalle. He was employed by LaSalle for roughly 20 years and admitted it was tough to leave.

“After 20 years, I jumped ship and came to Amherstburg,” he said with a laugh.

Avolio said he saw a lot of changes in LaSalle over the last two decades and sees a chance for more changes in Amherstburg. The town’s heritage appeals to him and credited Brown for knowing a lot about that component.

“There’s going to be a lot of things happening here,” added Avolio. He cited the Belle Vue, the development proposed for the Duffy’s property and numerous new subdivisions that are planned as examples.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity to get in all of that,” he said. “It’s going to be exciting.”

Believing he has “huge shoes to fill” following Brown, he said his experience so far has been positive and notes he already knows a lot of people – including contractors – from his days in LaSalle. He said deputy chief building official Dave Atwood and building clerk Michelle Lavin-Chittle are a big asset as well.

“Without those people, we can’t function here,” said Avolio.

Avolio said the staff in Amherstburg is young and energetic and “excited for the opportunities that are coming.” His job consists of administrative duties but will still do inspections as well.

The opportunity to become Amherstburg’s new chief building official worked for him and his family, Avolio pointed out. He said he would like to be customer service-oriented and to be able to educate the public on building department issues and permits as much as possible.

“They do a lot of that here, I’ve noticed,” he said. “We want to try and educate the public.”

Avolio is based out of the Libro Centre along with the other building and planning staff members.