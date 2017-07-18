Town council approves tender for Pickering Dr. work

By Ron Giofu

Town council has approved a $1.1 million tender for watermain and road improvements to Pickering Dr.

The tender was awarded to SLR Contracting Group Inc. with manager of engineering Todd Hewitt stating watermain work should take six to eight weeks when it gets started. The pavement improvements and intersection work would come after that. The town used Hrycay Consulting Engineers Inc. for its engineering work, Hewitt noted.

In his report to town council, Hewitt pointed out the watermain work will go from King St. to Dalhousie St.

“The watermain on Pickering Dr. has experienced significant breaks in the past. This watermain is critical infrastructure that services a number of large commercial properties that require water to operate. It also currently services four apartment/condominium buildings along Pickering Dr. with another soon to be constructed east of Sandwich St.,” Hewitt stated in his report.

There will also be intersection improvements at Pickering Dr. and Sandwich St. S. with Hewitt noting those improvements will consist of new traffic signals, poles, pedestrian signals, sidewalks and curb upgrades.

“Replacing the traffic and pedestrian signals at the intersection of Sandwich Street and Pickering Drive will bring the intersection into compliance with the provincial AODA regulations. Relocating the traffic signal poles and cabinet will better protect them from vehicular damage,” said Hewitt, in his report.

The town had set aside just over $2 million for the project in the 2017 budget. That left $967,301.16 remaining in the total project budget. Hewitt recommended that those savings be used to reduce the issuance of future long term water debt and reduce the 2018 gas tax usage.

“This will be addressed with council during the final reporting of the project,” he stated in his report.