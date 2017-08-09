Town closing Pickering Dr. for watermain replacement and road improvements

Another local road will soon be closed temporarily due to construction.

The town has advised that Pickering Dr. will be closed to through traffic between Dalhousie St. and King St., commencing Aug. 10, to facilitate watermain replacement and road improvements. This closure will be ongoing through October.

The town states that local traffic will be maintained and residents will be allowed access to their homes. A detour route will be posted, but delays should be expected.

This capital project will also include a one-day closure of the intersection at Sandwich St. S. and Pickering Dr. next Wednesday (Aug. 16). Detour routes will again be posted.

The town reminds residents that during construction, traffic disruptions may occur and some delays may be experienced. Drivers are asked to please slow down and obey all traffic signage, and watch for flag persons in the construction zone.

The $1.1 million tender was awarded to SLR Contracting Group Inc. in July with manager of engineering Todd Hewitt stating at that meeting that watermain work should take six to eight weeks when it gets started with pavement work coming after that.