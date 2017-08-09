Thousands come to Amherstburg to “Canuck It Up!”

By Ron Giofu

The Civic Holiday weekend’s “Canuck It Up!” Festival downtown and the accompanying Raiders, Rebels and Redcoats event at Fort Malden National Historic Site brought large crowds to Amherstburg.

The town was hopeful for 40,000 people and estimates exceeded that, with Amherstburg’s tourism department believing they may have at least doubled that amount.

Despite the large numbers, the festival didn’t always run smoothly thanks to winds and associated damage from the wind. The heavily hyped World’s Largest Rubber Duck failed to inflate on Saturday due to winds and minor damage caused during an attempted inflation, causing many to be disappointed and angry. Town officials and volunteers fielded complaints and social media was abuzz about the deflated duck, but things turned around Sunday when the duck was repaired, inflated and ready to go.

“We redeemed ourselves today,” Rota said Sunday afternoon.

While disappointed about the duck on Saturday, Rota said there was still a lot to do as the West Coast Lumberjacks performed, bands played in Toddy Jones Park and Navy Yard Park, a children’s area proved popular and the events that took place at Fort Malden.

“People were just happy to be in Amherstburg,” said Rota.

The tall ship Appledore V was also late arriving due to wind gusts, but did make it to Amherstburg Saturday night in time for an evening re-enactment at Fort Malden. The ship was in town courtesy of Parks Canada.

“I’m seeing a lot of new faces,” Rota said Sunday afternoon.

Vendors were running out of food and she said outdoor patios at downtown restaurants looked to be doing well.

“There were so many activities,” she said. “Every square inch of the (Navy Yard) park, Fort Malden and the new waterfront site (at Duffy’s) had something for everyone. I believe everyone loved coming out to the events.”

Rota called it “a great team effort” by staff and the over 200 volunteers the two-day event had.

“We couldn’t do it without being a team,” she said.

Rota added the event was well received overall and “I can see the town of Amherstburg doing something of this magnitude again.”

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo agreed the town bounced back after Saturday’s problems.

“It was a lot of disappointment and I think that was more than reasonable,” said DiCarlo. “It was difficult to see all the kids disappointed. If anyone was more disappointed than me, I’d be surprised.”

Some people were more upset than others, the mayor added, but noted it was a weather-dependent event.

“As soon as we could, we got it up,” he said. “It’s great to see it up.”

DiCarlo said Sunday afternoon he has been receiving positive feedback and most people were “very positive.”

“Duck or no duck, we put on an amazing event,” said DiCarlo. “There was a lot happening. It was an extension of our Canada 150 celebration.”

People got a chance to meet each other and “have a great time in Amherstburg,” the mayor added.

“I think the event was an absolute success,” he said. “We really have to thank the people in our tourism department. They got a lot of support from volunteers. They pulled off an event this big with a small department. I think it’s amazing the kind of people we had in Amherstburg.”

Allan and Rose Clemens came out to the festival and took pictures near the duck Sunday morning. The Elmira couple said they were not aware of the issues the day before and loved what they saw Sunday.

“We’re actually renting a cottage in Oxley and we came here to see the duck,” said Allan.

“I love it,” added Rose. “It’s fun.”

Diane Bradford of LaSalle said she came with family Saturday but returned Sunday when the duck was inflated.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “We came here yesterday but came back today to see the duck.”

Donna Gorrell of Amherstburg said Saturday it was very busy but “it’s nice to see this many people in town.”

Gorrell said her children were hoping to see the duck but were understanding of why it wasn’t erected that day.

“They understand,” she said. “It’s windy.”

Gorrell added she was excited to see small businesses open and welcoming customers during the festival hours.

Ivan and Christine Ouellette came in to Amherstburg Saturday and Ivan said they were disappointed the duck wasn’t blown up. He said that was the first place they went to but were going to walk around and see what else was going on.

“We’re kind of disappointed the big duck is not blown up but that’s OK,” Jennifer Marshall said Saturday afternoon. “It looks like there’s a lot of other stuff to do.”

Kathy Hay added Saturday that she was not disappointed in the least, saying it was great to see so many people enjoying themselves in Amherstburg.

“I think it’s something we can definitely use. It really puts Amherstburg on the map,” she said. “I don’t see anyone too disappointed.”

For the most part, people were happy at Fort Malden National Historic Site as well. Roughly 7,000 people attended the Raiders, Rebels and Redcoats event.

“It was a huge success for us,” said Fort Malden team leader Corrine Ross. “The battles were well attended. A lot of people from all over Ontario visited.”

Ross added that there were a lot of people who reacted to the battle re-enactments and many were engaged by what they experienced.

“For us, it was a huge success,” said Ross. “We’re very happy.”

Elizabeth LeBlanc, public relations and communications officer with Parks Canada’s Southwestern Ontario Field Unit, was also happy with the weekend’s festivities at Fort Malden.

“I think we had a phenomenal weekend,” she said.

LeBlanc said she believed many were re-visiting Fort Malden for the first time in a few years. The 7,000 attendance figure compared favorably to last year’s Military Heritage Days, which drew just under 1,000 people.

“Participants had a wonderful time,” said LeBlanc. “It was a super-positive experience.”

The Appledore V tall ship added to the weekend and although the Bayside, Michigan vessel was late, “we were just thrilled that given the winds and weather that we started the weekend with, they were able to participate in the battle Saturday night.

“They were a huge hit on Sunday,” LeBlanc added.

LeBlanc said the general admission is still free to Parks Canada sites and responded to complaints over the $1.90 fee by saying it was due to enhanced programming and helped to cover costs over and above what is usually offered at Fort Malden.

“I don’t think we could have had a better weekend,” LeBlanc concluded. “It’s great to partner with the town of Amherstburg.”

