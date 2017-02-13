Third annual SOUPer Wednesday to kick-start fundraising campaign for new bus

Special to the RTT

SOUPer Wednesday could become a little more super as it kick-starts a campaign for a new vehicle.

Amherstburg Community Services, the charity which hosts the annual soup cook-off event, will be using the money raised to start a vehicle replacement fund, something executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo says is much needed to continue to provide quality services to the community.

“Some of our vehicles are aging and require near constant repair,” DiBartolomeo said, speaking about the agency’s fleet of two vans and two buses. “New vehicles aren’t cheap, but we’re confident that with great events like SOUPer Wednesday and the support of our generous community that we can do it – we have to really, for the sake of the people who rely on these vehicles.”



ACS provides transportation services to adults with mobility issues and seniors in Amherstburg, LaSalle, Harrow and McGregor. In 2016, they provided over 7,000 rides to medical appointments, social outings, and shopping trips. They also participate in a partnership to provide a county shuttle service for students of St. Clair College. The cost of a new, accessible vehicle is currently quoted at $70 thousand, and ACS plans to raise that amount by the end of 2017, starting with SOUPer Wednesday and a 50/50 raffle that is running throughout the month of February, with raffle tickets available at their office.

SOUPer Wednesday, which is sponsored by the Dan Gemus Real Estate Team, costs $10 for entry and all-you-can-eat soup, and will take place at the Knights of Columbus, 150 Richmond St, Amherstburg, ON, on February 22 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Amherstburg Community Services in Amherstburg, LA Town Grill in LaSalle, and D.o.C.K 21 in Harrow, or at the door of the event.

The participating restaurants can be found listed below:

Armando’s Amherstburg, Artisan Grill, Beacon Ale House, The Cellar, Dalhousie Bistro, D.o.C.K 21, Gilligan’s Fire Grill Amherstburg, LA Town Grill, Maria’s Restaurant, Shooters Roadhouse, Smashed Apple Takeout and Catering, Speck’s Diner, and Wildwood 19th Hole.