The Ed Jovanovski Charity Golf Classic coming to Pointe West July 13

By Jonathan Martin

National Hockey League (NHL) all-star and Olympic gold medal winner Ed Jovanovski is trading in his hockey stick for a golf club in the name of charity.

The Windsor native and former NHL defenseman met with press last Tuesday at Pointe West Golf Club to announce his partnership with Amherstburg Chevrolet Buick GMC in the development of a new golf tournament.

The Ed Jovanovski Charity Golf Classic will raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) to support its breast cancer research. Jovanovski said he knows firsthand what the disease can do.

“A couple years ago my mother went through a pretty good battle with breast cancer,” he said. “We’re grateful for anything we can do to further (CCS research) along.”

Jovanovski said his mother is doing well, though her time in the hospital was difficult for his whole family. Now that she’s doing better, he said the timing seems right.

“It has always been a dream of mine to hold a golf tournament,” he said. “Obviously, growing up (around here), this area is very important to me.”

According to Scott Elliott, dealer principal for Amherstburg Chevrolet Buick GMC, the tournament, which is set to be held at Pointe West Golf Club, will include a deli-style luncheon, hole-in-one prizes, a putting contest, auctions and dinner.

Jovanovski said he’s doing his best to convince as many of his NHL friends as possible to stop by. He did warn them, though, that no matter who shows up, he will be the best player on the green.

The tournament will be held July 13.