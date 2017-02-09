Tentative deal in library strike

The Essex County Library strike looks to be near an end.

A tentative contract was reached around 2 a.m. Thursday and, if ratified, it will end a strike that has lasted into its 230th day.

CUPE 2974.0 called the Essex County Library Board back to the bargaining table Wednesday and the deal was reached after a lengthy negotiating session.

Sick time and the use of a third-party insurer were key sticking points in the strike. Details of the new tentative contract have yet to be released.

The 58 full and part-time library employees have been on strike since June 25, 2016.

The union has a ratification vote scheduled for the CUPE office in Windsor at 11 a.m. Thursday. (UPDATE: The membership’s vote has concluded with 70 per cent voting in favour. The Essex County Library Board is scheduled to vote Friday.)

… MORE TO COME