Students at St. Thomas of Villanova put talents on display

By Ron Giofu

Students from St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School took to the stage late last week to showcase the various talents they have.

There was an evening performance last Thursday where 16 acts went on stage in the school’s festival theatre. Judges pared the number of performers down to a list of ten for a daytime performance Friday.

Music teacher Ann Marie Brunet said the students auditioned to be part of the show. Once all is said and done, the annual talent show awarded a $100 first prize (won by Nick Unis and Lucas Rivard), a $75 second prize (won by Alexia Mathews) and a $50 third prize (won by Shawn Evon) with the “fan favourite” award also being $50. The latter was won by dancers Julian Alfuente, Gabe Madla and Nathan Serre.

“We do this every year. It helps to showcase their many talents the kids have here at the school,” said Brunet.

Brunet pointed out the acts were diverse in nature, from vocal performances to instrumental acts as well as dance and gymnastics. It is something the students always look forward to.

“They love it,” she said. “It gives them a chance to shine and be artistic.”

“It was amazing,” Mackenzie Caradonna said of the experience. “I love being on stage and I love being a part of the talent show.”

Caradonna performed the song “Different,” a song that she wrote herself when she was 13-years-old. She said it was inspired by her life and the tough times she has gone through.

“I really wanted to express that you can get through (tough times),” she said.

Nick Unis and Lucas Rivard had a drum battle. The pair closed last Thursday evening’s show with a rousing performance. Both said they have been playing the drums for approximately five years.

Regan White said she also enjoyed being a part of the talent show, and that she performs in a variety of places.

“I’m always performing,” said White. “I perform all the time.”

Performing at Villanova is always special for her, she said.

“I love performing at my school,” she said. “It’s so much fun.”

White added: “Performing is my life. I just love it.” She said she is thinking about doing it as a career, and credits teachers Brunet and Mary Jo Grado for helping to pull the talent show together.

“We’re all so grateful for that.”