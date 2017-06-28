Stella Maris joins list of WECDSB schools designated as “eco-schools”

By Ron Giofu

Stella Maris is one of three Windsor-Essex Catholic District Board schools to receive a designation as an “eco-school” this year, bringing the board’s total up to 15.

The board announced the new designations via press release with Mike Pierre, the Catholic board’s curriculum consultant who oversees the eco-schools program stating: “This is really a celebration of all the hard work our students and staff have done towards greening their schools. These people are keenly aware of the importance of protecting our environment and taking meaningful steps in their schools to reduce waste, lower energy consumption, and improve their school grounds.”

“Our board put it out there and we decided as a school we wanted to do it,” explained principal Sophie DiPaolo.

DiPaolo told the RTT that teachers Amy Williams and Tina Joncas took the project and ran with it and worked with the students to implement environmentally-friendly initiatives.

“It’s an initiative that came from Eco-schools Ontario,” Joncas explained. “They try and recruit schools to be leaders for the environment.”

Stella Maris held a “ban the bottle” campaign where students were encouraged to bring in reusable bottles instead of bottled water. They also worked with Sobeys on Earth Day with the school decorating the paper bags the grocery store used on that day. There have also been plastic bag collections and landscaping done at the school to make the school as “green” as possible.

The school has also sold reusable water bottles, said student Emily Swintak. She added recycling lessons have also been brought home as she earned a “golden recycling box” for her efforts.

“Ever since the beginning of the year I’ve learned how good it is to recycle,” said Jonathan Joncas.

Madison Werstein said she learned about the improper disposal of plastic products and the harm it can do to animals with Emma Jones also adding that littering and waste can have a detrimental impact on animals.

“We learned about which materials go in which box,” added Emmily Cota.

Nico Fox pointed out they also collected batteries due to the dangers of zinc from improperly discarded batteries.

Student Adam Amyotte also pointed out the need to recycle paper bags rather than throw them in the garbage.

Across the province, a record number of 1,830 schools were certified for the 2016-17 school year. Ontario eco-schools works with 56 school boards to nurture student leadership and foster environmental learning and action in school communities.