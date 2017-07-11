Stella Maris’ Grade 8’s clean up yard as legacy project

By Ron Giofu

The Grade 8 students from the 2016-17 school year at Stella Maris School may now be gone, but they’ve left something for future students to remember them by.

The classes taught by Jenna Cole and Mike Mathieson completed a garden restoration project in front of the Girard St. school featuring trimmed hedges, the removal of dead plant materials, the placement of ground cover, edging and decorative stones and the display of memorial stones dedicated to teachers and principals that passed away.

“It took them two-and-a-half days,” explained principal Sophie DiPaolo.

Not only did the students perform physical labour, they also used their minds as they did the math to figure out how much ground materials they would need.

“Then they got to work,” said DiPaolo.

DiPaolo also pointed out there was involvement from the community as well.

“All the materials used in our landscaping clean up were generously donated to the school by Gyori Farms and Landscaping. They provided the ground cover, edging and decorative stones for our project,” she said.

The memorial stones are dedicated to a former Stella Maris principal as well as another teacher, with the third stone having been brought over from St. Bernard School.

DiPaolo added it is still a bit of a “work in progress” and a bench and other components may be added. She praised the outgoing Grade 8’s, saying it’s a legacy project for them.

“It’s the first graduating class of two schools coming together,” she said, adding they were also recently designated as an eco-school.

The students were also happy with their work.

Nolan Crain said their front yard didn’t look that appealing, but after putting down some stones and cleaning up the plant material, it improved the school’s look.

“It looks better,” said Crain.

Owen Kempster said he was happy with how the project turned out.

“It looks good,” he said. “It makes our school look better from the outside.”

“I think we did a good job,” added Brianne Palenkas. “We worked as a team. It turned out really well.”