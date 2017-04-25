St. Peter’s welcomes students visiting from other areas

By RTT Staff

A local private school opened its doors earlier this month and welcomed visiting students from out-of-town schools.

St. Peter’s ACHS College School welcomed two students from Haliburton, one from Vaughan and three from Newmarket for five days. One student, according to headmaster Peter Thyrring, came by himself from Haliburton including taking the train from Toronto to Windsor.

“A number of them have been here three times,” said Thyrring, with some former ACHS students. “I find it interesting they keep coming back.”

Students undertook their regular lessons and that included looking at actual cow brains and a cow heart during a science class.

“It’s fun and it’s a nice change from our old school,” said Tyler Smith.

“I think it’s a bit more challenging than my other school,” added Nicholas Haslam. “I like it here because it gives me a challenge.”

Jonathan Kang said Thyrring “is always on task” and “always focused” and that makes the students want to work hard.

James O’Neill was the student who took the train down by himself, stating he did it because he enjoys coming to the school and learning from Thyrring.

Thyrring added that another visiting student – Xavier Dulong – helped move the school two years ago when it relocated to Amherstburg.

“His family has always been supporters of the school,” said Thyrring.

Current student Deven Bastien said it was great having the out-of-town students visit the school, saying it helped give “a new learning experience” and also allowed the students attending St. Peter’s on a regular basis a chance to meet new people.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said.