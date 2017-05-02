St. Peter’s ACHS student finishes second in Ontario in Legion literacy contest

By Ron Giofu

A student from St. Peter’s ACHS College School finished second in Ontario for his age group thanks to a poem he wrote.

J.T. Langlois took second in the Royal Canadian Legion’s Ontario Provincial Command poetry contest for his poem entitled “Not Too Long Ago.” He won the Remembrance Day literacy contest put on by Legion Br. 157 and the poem kept moving its way up the chain before it landed in the Ontario Provincial Command contest.

Langlois, a Grade 7 student, competed against Grade 8 and Grade 9 students.

“It’s good,” he said of his provincial performance. “It would have been better if I had gotten first.”

Langlois was pleased when he received the word last week of his provincial success but said it is important to recognize that veterans made many sacrifices so that the rest of the nation could have its freedom.

“They sacrificed for us,” said Langlois. “It’s important for us to give back to them. They gave up their lives for us.”

Langlois said he put over a month into writing the poem and is hoping to have it published.

“It’s very time consuming but it was worth it,” added St. Peter’s ACHS headmaster Peter Thyrring. “I really think all schools should jump on board. It’s been a great learning exercise.”

The poem reads as follows:

Not too long ago evil people rose to power

This led people to die off hour by hour

Terror was rising and so was the tension

Yet our soldiers stood strong without any question.

They fought bravely for freedom

For their families and friends

Their courage under fire was much to commend

On November eleventh, eleven o’clock

We remember many of the lives that

Were damaged and lost

We try to stand still just to remember

To respect all who battled for peace

I pray that one day all wars will come to an end

So that I can live a long life

Free in our land.