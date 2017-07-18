Sr. Cards win two out of three games on weekend

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team won two of three games on the weekend to improve their record to 9-6 on the Essex County Senior League baseball season.

In Friday night’s action, the Sr. Cardinals split a doubleheader against the Woodslee 35+ team.

The two teams played a pair of five inning games, with Woodslee taking the first game 8-4. Manager Dennis Ouellette said the 35+ team is a good one.

“They got seven runs in two innings,” said Ouellette. “They are a very good hitting team, there’s no doubt about it.”

The Woodslee 35+ team plays good defense as well, Ouellette added, and while the Cardinals hit the ball hard in the first game, they ran up against some good gloves on the infield.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Mitch Lepine was able to counter the strong Woodslee 35+ bats. Lepine pitched very well, holding the Orioles to one hit in a 1-0 Amherstburg victory.

The Cardinals threatened in the second inning as they loaded the bases with no one out. However, a double play saw runners retired at home and at first, keeping the game scoreless. After a walk re-loaded the bases, a good play by the Woodslee shortstop kept the game scoreless.

Amherstburg left a runner on third in the third inning and after another scoreless inning in the fourth, the only run of the game was scored in the top of the fifth. The Cardinals loaded the bases once again and got a run across after a wild pitch allowed Nick Price to score from third base.

“I felt really good, really strong,” said Lepine. “We played error-free baseball. It was our best defensive game of the year.”

Lepine said they struggled in the first game of the doubleheader but they played well in the nightcap. He believed it was his best game of the season on the mound.

“It’s easy when your defense is playing well,” he said.

The Sr. Cardinals met Woodslee’s senior team Sunday afternoon as well. The Cardinals and Orioles played a high scoring affair with Amherstburg taking a 9-6 decision.

The Cardinals are back in Woodslee July 18, after the July 19 issue of the RTT went to press, to battle the Woodslee junior team. Their next home game is July 26 at the Libro Centre against Walker Homesites starting at 7:30 p.m.