Sr. Cards lose to Walker Homesites, beat Tecumseh Sr.

By Ron Giofu

The Cardinals’ first game of the week was a dismal 11-2 loss at the hands of Walker Homesites last Wednesday night.

The game was close through five innings as Walker Homesites put up two in the top half of the first inning, which was answered by a Josh Sikich RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Walker Homesites followed that up with two more in the fifth to go up 4-1. After Amherstburg’s half of the inning, two from the visitors’ side were ejected – including a Walker Homesites’ fan.

Walker Homesites put up five more in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh. Amherstburg got its second run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Cole Lepine’s infield hit scored Matt Bassingthwaighte.

Defense was a key part of the game, as Amherstburg made five errors including a few dropped fly balls in the outfield. On the other hand, Walker Homesites made several nice plays in the field which prevented the Cardinals from scoring more runs.

Amherstburg manager Dennis Ouellette said they were missing five key players and it showed.

“You can tell that by what happened,” he said.

Mac Ouellette, who played first base and pitched in the loss, said they simply made too many errors.

“It was all errors,” he said. “We didn’t hit either. We’ll bounce back on Sunday.”

Mac Ouellette added “I’d rather get beat playing good defense and playing good ball.” He added that “it’s grind time as we’re trying to get second place for the playoffs and build for the OBA’s.”

The Cardinals were scheduled to play Sunday afternoon in Essex but that game was postponed.

Amherstburg capped the week Monday night at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh and beat the Tecumseh Sr. team 6-3. The win improved the Cardinals’ record to 10-8 on the Essex County Senior League schedule.

The next game for the Cardinals is Friday at 8:30 p.m. against Walker Homesites. That game is scheduled for Soulliere Field in Windsor.