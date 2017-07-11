Sr. Cards lose one, win one over the past week

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team lost a game and won a game over the past week.

The Cardinals first game of the week was an error-filled game against the Tecumseh Sr. team last Wednesday night at the Libro Centre.

Zack O’Donnell had a solid effort on the mound but mistakes in the field kept innings alive and it came back to bite Amherstburg and contributed to their 8-5 loss. The Thunder scored in every inning but the second, fifth and seventh, as they put up two runs in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth inning.

The three in the sixth proved to be the difference as Amherstburg had crawled back in the fifth inning, tying the game at five. Errors proved costly for Tecumseh as well in the bottom of the fifth. A pair of bases loaded errors resulted in four runs scoring – two off of each error – with Brendon Seguin driving in the fifth run with a single.

Brady Levack went two-for-three in the game for the Sr. Cardinals.

“We made too many errors,” said coach Cliff Bechard. “That cost us the game.”

Bechard praised O’Donnell and said he pitched well.

“He just didn’t have the support behind him,” he said.

The inability to score in any inning but the fifth was the result of not getting the key hit when they needed it, Bechard added. The Cardinals were able to put runners in scoring position, but couldn’t drive them home in most of the innings.

“We just couldn’t get that key hit. That was costly for us.”

The Cardinals were on the road Sunday and won a high-scoring affair in Leamington. Amherstburg won an 11-10 decision.

Amherstburg now has seven wins and five losses on the 2017 season.

The Cardinals have only one more regular season home game left, and that is not until July 26 when they host Walker Homesites. In the meantime, they have three straight games in Woodslee including a Friday night game against the Woodslee 35+ team. They are back in Woodslee Sunday for a game against the Woodslee Sr. team and play the Woodslee Jr. team next Tuesday night.