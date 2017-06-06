Sr. Cards lose first game of the season

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team suffered their first loss of the regular season last Wednesday night.

The Cardinals, who now have three wins and one loss on the 2017 Essex County Senior League season, dropped a 5-3 decision to the Tecumseh U18 team at the Libro Centre’s premier diamond.

Things started well for the Cardinals as they took an early lead. After Tecumseh scored in the top half of the first inning, Amherstburg responded with three in their half of the frame. Josh Sikich drove home a run with an RBI double with Matt Bassingthwaighte following that up shortly thereafter with an RBI single. Zack O’Donnell had the third RBI of the inning as his sacrifice fly scored a run.

The Cardinals couldn’t manage to score again on the night but Tecumseh slowly mounted a comeback. A two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning tied the score with the visitors adding two more in their half of the seventh inning.

Coach Dennis Ouellette focused on the fact the Cardinals’ usually reliable defense wasn’t as sharp last Wednesday, as they committed five errors.

“We hadn’t made five errors this year so far,” said Ouellette. “That was the bottom line.”

The Cardinals have had good defense and pitching so far, but Ouellette noted the latter continued against Tecumseh.

“Overall, I was happy with the pitching,” he said.

Ouellette did point out that Tecumseh did get the leadoff man on in six of the seven innings.

“That put us behind the eight-ball every inning,” said Ouellette.

Amherstburg was supposed to play the Essex senior team Sunday at the Libro Centre but that game was called off due to a lack of players. The Cardinals host Leamington tonight (June 7) at 7:30 p.m. before heading to Essex Sunday for a game against the Essex Srs.