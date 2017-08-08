Sr. Cards drop final game of regular season

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team finished the season with an 11-9 record after losing 8-4 Friday night against Walker Homesites.

The game was a make-up game from an earlier rain-out and was played at Soulliere Field in Windsor’s Mic Mac Park.

The Cardinals got off to a quick start and led 3-1 going into the bottom of the third inning. However, errors and an inability to get key hits hamstrung Amherstburg the rest of the way. Walker Homesites put up three runs in the third inning, two more in the fourth and one in each of the fifth and sixth innings.

Amherstburg scored its fourth run in the top of the seventh inning but couldn’t get any more after that.

“We’re just hot and cold,” said manager Dennis Ouellette.

Amherstburg had won two straight games heading into Friday night’s match-up with Walker Homesites. Ouellette touted the most recent game previous to that, a 6-3 win in Tecumseh July 31, as a game where they made few errors and “hit the ball all over the place.”

“We got out here (for the Walker Homesites game) and it’s not the same team,” he added.

The Cardinals are still in a battle for second place in the Essex County Senior League, and the first-round playoff bye that comes with it. While Amherstburg’s regular season is finished, the Tecumseh Sr. team has three games to go and could overtake the Cardinals. If Amherstburg finishes third, the playoffs start Aug. 13 but if they end up in second and get the bye, the playoffs would begin Aug. 20 for the Cardinals.

In the meantime, Ouellette said they will get some practices in. That will include infield practice and work on getting the lead-off man out in every inning.

“The first batter seems to get on base too often,” said Ouellette.