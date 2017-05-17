Sr. Cardinals open season with 8-4 win over Woodslee Jrs.

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior men’s baseball team got their season off on the right foot last Wednesday night.

The Cardinals first game of the 2017 Essex County Senior Baseball League season was an 8-4 victory over the Woodslee Juniors at the Libro Centre. The game was tied at two after three innings but the Cardinals broke it open with five runs in the fourth inning.

The five-run fourth inning got started when Dominic Malfara scored on a passed ball. Josh Sikich’s RBI triple scored another run then Sikich scored on an error. Another Woodslee error, this one with the bases loaded, allowed two more runs to cross the plate.

After Woodslee scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, Amherstburg replied in the bottom half of the frame with another run of their own thanks to an RBI single from Mac Ouellette. Woodslee scored one more in the top of the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough and Amherstburg came away with the victory.

“I thought we played pretty well,” said Cole Lepine. “We swung the bats well. The pitching was strong and we made plays on defense.”

The Cardinals won the OBA title last September and Lepine said he hopes they win another. He is a newcomer to this year’s team so “hopefully we repeat.”

Coach Dennis Ouellette said is no doubt they have a deeper pitching staff this season than last.

“We picked up a couple of extra pitchers,” said Ouellette.

Due to recent inclement weather, teams were only able to get in one practice before they played and that included the Cardinals.

“It was trial and error tonight,” Ouellette said after the game.

They were able to get all the new players into the game, he added.

“It was a good first game.”

Ouellette thanked the team’s sponsor – Bob Price Home Inspectors – and pointed out they put the team up an extra night last September when they were at the OBA championship in Forest.