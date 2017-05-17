Sold out crowd for Amherstburg Community Services’ “Wine ‘n Hop”

By Jonathan Martin

Once again, a sold-out ACS (Amherstburg Community Services) Wine n’ Hop set local restaurants abustle.

More than 100 people from around Windsor-Essex pleased their palates with fare from the Beacon Ale House, the Dalhousie Bistro, the Artisan Grill, Rosa’s Italian Restaurant and the Fort Malden Legion.

The proceeds from ticket sales, which ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo said she hoped would amount to around $6,000, will go towards a new ACS bus. By press time, no exact number was available.

But, given the success of the past few Wine-n’-Hops, DiBartolomeo said she hopes to expand the event.

“We’d like to start involving the (local) art galleries and retail stores in the next (Wine n’ Hop),” she said. “We’re hoping to have art on display and maybe some stores can model some of their fashions.”

The next Wine n’ Hop is scheduled for September.

Sara Palmer, owner of the Beacon Ale House, said the event is a boon to both businesses and the community as a whole.

“It’s give-and-take,” she said. “We like to get involved and help out with Amherstburg Community services, but it also introduces the people coming out on this tour to our establishment. They’re potential future customers.”

Rosa’s Italian Restaurant was a last-minute addition to the Wine n’ Hop roster after The Cellar backed out due to a family emergency.

DiBartolomeo said she appreciates the way Rosa’s staff stepped up.

“I know it’s hard on the restaurant,” she said. “They only had a short while to put together their menu item.”

Palmer said the preparation involved is substantial, but well worth it.

“We like to put our best foot forward,” she said. “We really want to show what we have to offer. (The Wine n’ Hop patrons) are only here for a few minutes before they’re off to the next restaurant, so we want to give them a reason to keep coming back.”

DiBartolomeo said Amherstburg Wine n’ Hop, itself, will definitely be coming back. She said patrons “spoke very highly” of all the restaurants they visited.

“I can’t wait for September!” she said. “I’m very excited!”