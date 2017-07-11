Small fire on McCurdy Dr. causes roughly $3,000 damage

A fire on McCurdy Dr. late Monday afternoon caused minimal damage, according to reports from the Amherstburg Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 200 block of McCurdy Dr. The Amherstburg Fire Department states that a smoke alarm alerted owner of the home to the fire.

The fire department states the owner extinguished the fire prior the arrival of firefighters. The cause is under investigation.

The Amherstburg Fire Department tweeted that the fire in 200 block of McCurdy started in basement.

“Quick action by owner prevented greater damage,” it was stated.

Damage estimates are $1,000 to the home and $2,000 to contents.