Skate Amherstburg presenting “Musical Mania!” ice show March 26

Special to the RTT

Skate Amherstburg is proud to present our 46th Annual Ice Show, “Musical Mania!”

Skaters, coaches, and volunteers are hard at work putting together a spectacular show for our audience. Ice Show will be held March 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the Libro Centre.

The show will feature songs from various musicals such as Mamma Mia, Chicago, Hairspray, and much more! Tickets will go on sale March 13 so be sure to get yours before they sell out.

On Friday, February 24, from 6:20-7:20 p.m. our Junior skaters will be competing in our second annual Mini Fun Competition. This is a great way for them to get their feet wet in the competition world before they’re ready for the big leagues! Admission is free so come on out and see our youngest figure skaters show off their skills. Awards will be presented in the lobby afterwards along with snacks and refreshments!

Thanks to a grant from RBC Participaction, Skate Amherstburg is now able to offer free off ice training sessions to all of our StarSkaters! From January 23 to April 17, skaters have the opportunity to attend half hour off ice sessions every Monday featuring four different activities: Zumba with a Movati fitness instructor, Yoga with Love it Yoga, Strength training with The Garage Gym, and Dance with The Catz Meow. Staying in shape, flexibility, and building stamina are all so important for figure skating! What better way to achieve these things than doing something incredibly fun for free? Almost all of our skaters are taking advantage of our new off ice program and so far, they are all having a blast!

