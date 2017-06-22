Skate Amherstburg partnering with Admirals as part of busy summer

Special to the RTT

Summer is here! The sun is shining; the pools are open; ice cream trucks cruise the streets. There are plenty of ways to stay cool in the summer, but did you know that going skating is one of them? That’s right, the Libro Centre is putting the ice back in for the summer and Skate Amherstburg has numerous programs to offer!

From July 20 to August 31, Pre-StarSkate and StarSkate sessions will be running Mondays and Thursdays. CanSkate will be running on Thursdays along with our new CanPower program!

Skate Amherstburg and the Amherstburg Admirals are teaming up this summer to help get you ready for the hockey season! Skaters will learn proper technique going forwards and backwards, stopping, and turning. They will focus on producing speed and power, as well as improving balance and agility. Skaters must be able to skate forwards and backwards as a prerequisite, and full hockey gear is required.

Want to play hockey but not quite ready for CanPower? That’s what CanSkate is for! Skaters learn the fundamentals of skating through exciting circuits and games. CanSkate is the best start for any skater because it prepares you for hockey, figure skating, speed skating, and ringette. CanSkate can take you anywhere!

Registration for all Summer and Fall programs is open online now on our website at www.skateamherstburg.ca. Don’t forget to like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @Sk8Amherstburg and Instagram @skateamherstburg. If you have any questions about our programs, email us at info@skateamherstburg.ca.