Simcoe St./Meloche Road intersection re-opens earlier than anticipated

By RTT Staff

For those heading to the Woofa-Roo Pet Festival this weekend, be advised that one major construction project is out of the way.

The intersection of Simcoe St. and Meloche Road re-opened Friday and is not scheduled to close again until paving works is necessary. Even then, manager of engineering and operations Todd Hewitt stated that it won’t be a full closure.

“We are very happy to have it done,” Hewitt said of the intersection.

Hewitt said the town always wanted to have the intersection open for the Woofa-Roo Pet Festival but since the contractor got the work done in about half the time, there will be no need for a re-closure immediately after the festival.

The intersection was closed July 31 and was expected to last four weeks. Hewitt said the contractor was able to complete the storm sewer installation project in that area of the roadway in two weeks.

Users of the Libro Centre still have to use the temporary entrance off of Simcoe St., however, as the overall Meloche Road project is still ongoing.