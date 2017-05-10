Sidewalk repairs coming to Sandwich St. S.

By Ron Giofu

Town council has pre-committed $93,000 from its 2018 budget in order to replace sidewalks along Sandwich St. S. this year.

The decision came Monday night and will result in much of the interlocking brick sidewalks on both sides of Sandwich St. S. torn out and replaced with concrete sidewalks. Manager of roads and fleet Eric Chamberlain stated in a written report to town council that “the interlocking brick sidewalks were installed in the late 1980’s and are approximately 30 years old. The sidewalks are settling and have become a potential health and safety hazard thus attracting liability for the Town. The condition of the interlocking brick sidewalks has resulted in an increased number of trip and fall accidents and claims against the town. Council approved $50,000 in the 2017 capital budget for the sidewalk replacement

program. It is the intention of administration to continue the replacement of the interlocking stone sidewalks in subsequent years until all of the interlocking brick sidewalks were replaced throughout the town.”

Councillor Diane Pouget pointed out that downtown streets and King’s Navy Yard Park have interlocking brick pathways with the powers that be at the time thinking “interlocking brick was the way to go.” She said the thought process was it gave the town a heritage look.

CAO John Miceli pointed out there are no urban design guidelines in Amherstburg currently with such guidelines being useful to maintain a “look and feel” of the town. He backed up Chamberlain’s assessment, saying there are “a number of trip hazards” along the section of Sandwich St. S. between North St. and Park St.

With public safety a concern, Miceli said the town wants to replace those sidewalks. Thirty years is the approximate life cycle for interlocking bricks, he stated.

“What we’re trying to do is be proactive and take advantage of a really good price we got from the contractor,” said Miceli.

Additional works to the west side of the street will be done over and above what was originally planned. Giorgi Bros. Contracting put in a bid of $28,238, roughly 41 per cent lower than the next lowest bidder, Chamberlain stated in his report.

Councillor Rick Fryer said sidewalk maintenance was “a great topic” because “people like to use it against me because I was a victim of that,” referencing his 2006 injury that would result in him filing a lawsuit that has since been resolved.

Fryer questioned whether a student was sent out as there used to be to monitor and GPS any deficiencies and was told by administration that staff and students continue that process. Fryer also wondered if problems were actually being fixed in a timely fashion or whether problems have to wait for budgetary approvals. Fryer was told that once problems are identified they are dealt with.

Deputy Mayor Bart DiPasquale raised the issue of trees along Richmond St., noting that some are causing bricks to lift. Miceli said an arborist is coming in to examine those trees, adding his preference is to see trees in planters rather than in sidewalks.

The CAO added that by putting trees in planters, they could be removed in the winter allowing a more efficient operation of the town’s new sidewalk snow removal initiative.