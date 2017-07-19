Shuttle buses to allow people easier way of getting to Canuck It Up Festival

By Ron Giofu

The Canuck It Up Festival is fast approaching and there is a new way of getting downtown should people not wish to look for a parking space.

Anne Rota, manager of tourism and culture with the town, said there will be four shuttle buses that will be transporting people free of charge to the Aug. 5-6 festival. The drop-off and pick-up point will be the intersection of Park St. and Dalhousie St., Rota said, with people able to park and catch one of the buses at the former Honeywell property or the Libro Centre.

“The buses will do a continuous loop downtown,” said Rota. “We’re encouraging people to hop on the buses. It will help relieve parking and traffic.”

If they don’t take the bus, Rota said the public is encourage to walk or carpool.

One of the major draws is expected to be the huge rubber duck that will be parked off Navy Yard Park near the intersection of Dalhousie St. and Richmond St.

The large rubber duck is part of the Ontario 150 Tour that is travelling to six Ontario ports. It started in Toronto and Owen Sound with other stops being Sault Ste. Marie, Midland, Amherstburg and Brockville.

“We’re the second last stop for the duck. We’ve had weekly conference calls with Toronto and Owen Sound. They had record-breaking crowds. We’re trying to get ready as much as we can,” said Rota.

Many of the events run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days with those events including deck tours of the tall ship Appledore V, a Park House 150 fashion exhibit, stilt performers, horse and carriage rides, the farmers market and food court and daily 4 p.m. performances by the Greater Windsor Essex Concert Band.

Those attractions are in addition to the West Coast Lumberjack shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily and three daily performances by Rhythm of the Nation in Navy Yard Park. The Diplomats Drum & Bugle Corps will also be presenting a special performance Aug. 5 at noon in Toddy Jones Park.

“They’ve been preparing for Canada 150 for about one year,” said Rota. “They’ve been traveling across North America for competitions with the Canada 150 show.”

Canada 150 celebrations are “once in a lifetime,” Rota added, and that the town hopes people come to Amherstburg to enjoy the Canuck It Up Festival in the town’s downtown area.

“For Amherstburg, we are looking at Canada 150 as a year-long celebration,” said Rota. “The Civic Holiday weekend is the perfect time to hold this festival.”

In terms of planning and logistics, Rota believes it is as big as the Roots to Boots Festival that was held in 2012.

For more information, call the town’s tourism office at 519-730-1309, visit www.amherstburg.ca/canuckitup or www.facebook.com/AmherstburgConnection.