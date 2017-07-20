“Shark Week” coming to Amherstburg library

By Jolene Perron

The large shark in the downstairs of the Amherstburg library is part of their “Shark Week,” which is the final part of their Summer of Discover program.

Christine Reichert, community supervisor at the Amherstburg library branch, explained the Amherstburg library’s “Shark Week” actually coincides with the Discovery Channel’s tribute to sharks as well.

“We thought it would be something fun to do this summer,” said Reichert. “Most kids are very excited about sharks. We are going to have a drop in craft every day of the week and Saturday we are having the fin-ally to say so long to the sharks for another year. Come in and have some shark-ey fun.

Over the summer, the Amherstburg library has had many family friendly events, including scribbles and doodles, card making and stamping fun, family read-clouds, Minecraft clubs, ukulele school and much more.

The Shark Week events start Monday, July 24 and run through Saturday, July 29. Activities will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the FIN-ally on Saturday running from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No registration is required for these events, and it is open to all ages.

For more information, visit www.essexcountylibrary.ca, or call the Amherstburg branch at 226-946-1529 ext 240.