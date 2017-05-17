Roughly 90 players attend Admirals’ spring mini-camp

By Ron Giofu

The Integrity Amherstburg Admirals got a look at some possible new talent over two days last week.

The Admirals held their spring mini-camp last Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Libro Centre. Approximately 90 players competed at the camp, something that impressed management with the local Jr. C hockey club.

“Overall, it was a good turnout,” said head coach/GM Paul Bortignon. “It’s probably one of the best that we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

The first night was more of a feeling-out process, Bortignon stated, with the second night seeing the pace and intensity pick up. He said the entire hockey staff was looking at who was the most consistent over the two nights.

There were about nine or ten hockey centres from across Essex County and Windsor represented at the spring mini-camp, said Bortignon.

“It’s nice to see this much interest in the program,” he said.

While Jr. C clubs are only allowed to take one 2001-born player, there were as many as 40 at the camp for the Admirals’ staff to choose from.

There could be as many as seven or eight open spots in the Admirals’ lineup this season, including forwards, defenseman and goalies. There were four overage players that graduated out of junior hockey at the end of last season with other spots becoming open for varying reasons. Bortignon said they are looking to get quicker up front as well as on the back end.

Despite changes in the offseason that saw Bortignon become the general manager after co-owner Wes Ewer relinquished that position, Bortignon said the staff shares the same collective vision.

“I got the title as GM but the decisions are made as a group,” he said.

Summer skates will take place in a couple of months with the 12-13 returning players plus 25 or so new players with that being trimmed to about 30-35 players for training camp in August, Bortignon stated.

The Admirals finished 26-14 with 52 points last season, which was good for a third place finish in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) Stobbs Division. They were eliminated in the playoff semi-finals by the eventual division champion Essex 73’s.