Roughly 200 people attend “Ribs & Ragtime” at Amherstburg Freedom Museum

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum presented the annual “Ribs & Ragtime” event Saturday night with a large crowd there to enjoy the evening.

Approximately 200 people sat under tents in the front of the museum and enjoyed ribs, chicken and the music of the band “Straight Ahead.” Monty Logan, president of the museum’s board of directors, was happy with the sunny sky and warm temperature the event enjoyed.

“It’s a beautiful day,” he said. “It’s awesome.”

Logan added recent construction work in front of the museum was finished with that being covered by a recent Ontario150 grant.

“The courtyard is complete just in time for Ribs & Ragtime,” commented Logan. “We’re glad to see everyone here having a great time.”

The event is one of the Amherstburg Freedom Museum’s largest fundraisers, raising about $5,000 annually for the museum.

Darryl Hogan, the museum’s vice president, also pointed out that “we’re so lucky to have great weather.”

Hogan said that “friends, family and friends of the museum” turned out Saturday evening.

“It’s great to see people from the community come out and support us,” said Hogan. “We want to become a more significant part of Amherstburg.”

The band “Straight Ahead” came from Detroit again this year with Hogan stating organizers went with that band again because of how popular they were from previous Ribs & Ragtime events.

“The summer is very busy for us,” Hogan added, noting the Emancipation Gala and the Walter Perry Emancipation Golf Classic are also on the horizon. The latter events are Aug. 4 and 5 respectively.

“This year, we’re hoping to get our (Amherstburg Freedom) summit up and running,” he added.

Hogan thanked the town for its support as well as those who came in from elsewhere to support the museum.

For more information on the Amherstburg Freedom Museum and its events, call 519-736-5433 or 1-800-713-6336 or visit www.amherstburgfreedom.org. They can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmherstburgFreedom or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Aburgfreedom.