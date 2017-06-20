Ribbon cutting held at SoupR Salads

By RTT Staff

One of Amherstburg’s newest eateries is officially open.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at SoupR Salads, with the newest restaurant specializing in – as the name suggests – soups, salads and wraps. Mayor Aldo DiCarlo officially cut the ribbon along with owners Eduard and Greta Kristafi.

Greta said they offer healthy food for their customers.

“We come in every morning and make everything fresh,” she said.

This is their third SoupR Salads location, with the other two being in Windsor. One is in the Devonshire Mall and the other is near the University of Windsor. In total, they have been in business for nine years.

“We’ve been living in Amherstburg for a few years now and we decided to bring it out to our town,” said Greta.

The new Amherstburg location has been welcomed by the community, she added.

“It’s been good,” she said of the response from the public. “We are very happy with the way things have started.”

SoupR Salads is located at 111 Sandwich St. S., in the new multi-unit residential/commercial building at the corner of Fort St. The phone number is 519-713-9229 and the hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.