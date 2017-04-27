Ribbon cut for new laundromat

By RTT Staff

The ribbon has been officially cut for the town’s laundromat.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo joined owner Luigi DiPierdomenico and his staff at the Amherstburg Laundromat, located at 131 Gore St., last Thursday evening where the mayor cut the ribbon. DiCarlo called the new laundromat a “good investment in the town” and said the DiPierdomenico family’s investments “speaks volumes” about their commitment to Amherstburg.

DiPierdomenico said he recalled hearing complaints about the former laundromat, which stood on Sandwich St. S. just south of Simcoe St. After the land was sold and redeveloped into what is now the WFCU property, people were concerned about the lack of a laundromat.

DiPierdomenico said he decided to build a laundromat himself and while the original plan of building one next to the car wash was too high, he eventually helped redevelop the former Custom Cleaners building on Gore St. and put the laundromat there.

The laundromat has double and triple loaders, a snack machine, Wi-Fi, a soap dispenser and an ATM, he said, noting it was roughly a $350,000 investment to gut the building and turn it into a laundromat.