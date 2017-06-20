Record number attend annual Bob Meloche Memorial Fishing Derby

By Ron Giofu

It was another big year for the Bob Meloche Memorial Fishing Derby.

This year’s Father’s Day event saw nearly 260 kids enter, which was up from last year. AMA Sportsmen Club president Luc Tremblay said they believe it is a record.

“It’s a good day,” said Tremblay. “It’s a tradition we’ve been doing in Amherstburg for a very long time.”

The tournament was started by Meloche at his home for neighbourhood children. It became an AMA Sportsmen Club event when the event became too large to be at Meloche’s home and was named after Meloche after he was killed in an auto accident in 2009.

“We’re extremely proud to keep it going. It’s a great event for everyone,” said Tremblay. “It’s an event we couldn’t do without the support of our sponsors and the community.”

The derby is designed to get fathers and their children out together fishing. The town allowed use of Navy Yard Park Sunday morning with kids and their parents having to be back at the club by 1 p.m. to have their fish measured. There were also games for children and a free lunch.

Tremblay said Thrasher Sales and Leasing donated t-shirts with Canadian Tire also assisting with prizes. The Ministry of Natural Resources’ “Learn to Fish” program also donated prizes and assisted with the day.

“It’s a great success every year,” stated Tremblay.

Winners included:

0-4 age category

1st – Grayson Landon 23-1/2” catfish

2nd – Zack Collin 23” catfish

3rd – Andrew Coppola 20” catfish

5-8

1st – Kayla Deschaine 23-1/4” catfish

2nd – Carolyn Wistuba 22-5/8” catfish

3rd – Allie Bridges 21-3/4” pickerel

9-12

1st – Kyle Fregoe 26” catfish

2nd – Carson Wistuba 23-1/4” catfish

3rd – Gavin Kovac 23” sheephead

“It just keeps getting bigger and better every year,” said Bob’s son Gord Meloche, who was joined by Bob’s grandchildren Luke and Megan Meloche. “There’s a lot of people who put a lot of effort into this. It’s really become a community thing.”