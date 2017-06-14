Police, local service clubs promote safety at bike rodeo

By Jolene Perron

New sponsor and partner, Families First, hosted Amherstburg’s annual Bike Rodeo at their location Sunday where an estimated 300 – 400 people came out to learn about bike safety.

“We put this event on every year with some of our co-sponsors,” said Shawn McCurdy, senior constable and media relations officer for Amherstburg Police Services. “This year we got Families First involved, they’ve really jumped on board with us and made this event turn into something bigger than what it normally is and we’re really happy for that.”

McCurdy explained the community event is centered around bike safety and learning the rules of the road. Kids are able to interact with police officers, which McCurdy said is very important. The goal is to ensure children feel as though they can approach police officers and feel comfortable talking with them.

Vice President of family services Jennifer Wells said when they partnered with Amherstburg Police Services, they explained the event needed a home, which Families First was excited to provide. They also donated six bikes to be raffled off.

“The event is an awesome event because it’s a community partnership,” said Wells. “We’re new to Amherstburg and we’re so blessed to be a part of this community and to be a part of an event where everybody comes out. There is support from most of the organizations in Amherstburg and we’re so lucky to be a part of that. We have done bike safety in the past for other parts of our community and when we knew that this great event was already happening we thought how can we help out, how can we get involved?”

Wells explained prior to the event, they invited people to pre-register their children so they could determine how many helmets and things they needed. They had more than 100 children pre-register, and more than 50 additional children at the event register.

Mother of three and Amherstburg local, Tammy Danelon said when she put her daughter on a bike, she was weaving around obstacles and wasn’t certain of the rules of the road which is why they decided to attend the event. Her son also won one of the bikes.

“This is so important because you want them to be fit, but they need to be safe,” said Danelon. “We taught them how to ride their bikes last year and we wanted them to learn the safe way, because they want to ride around the town so we thought this would be great with the police officers showing them the proper way to be safe.”

Amherstburg Police Services would like to thank all of their sponsors who helped put on another successful event, and they look forward to continuing with the event next year.

“It’s so awesome to be part of an event that celebrates being in Amherstburg, summer, fun and safety because these little kids need to know how to be safe out there,” said Wells. “To be a part of something that promotes a safe environment is awesome.”