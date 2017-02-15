People with intellectual disabilities given “Night to Shine”

By Ron Giofu

Those with disabilities who may not have had their chance in the spotlight of a prom got their chance last Friday night.

The Gathering church out of Windsor hosted “A Night to Shine” at Western Secondary School with people ages 14 and up with intellectual disabilities or other special needs given a chance to go to a prom just for them. The event was one of 370 worldwide Friday night with it being sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“We have a daughter with special needs ourselves,” explained Patty Leno, who led organizational efforts with husband Garth.

Leno explained that her husband, the pastor at the Gathering church, read an article about the Tim Tebow Foundation and the “A Night to Shine” events and started asking whether the church wanted to undertake it. They applied and were approved to hold the event.

“We are a first time (presenter of the event) and the only church in Canada that is hosting the event,” said Leno.

In addition to the “A Night to Shine” prom at Western, there were similar events held across the United States, Haiti and even some as far as Africa. The event is held on or near Valentine’s Day every year and designed to give people with special needs a chance to feel special and get the same opportunities as others.

“People with special needs need to know they are loved by their community, loved by God and loved by our church,” said Leno.

There were 380 people involved altogether, with roughly 82 of them having disabilities. It was held at Western Secondary School due to three teachers also being members of The Gathering church. Not only were some Western students participants in the event, but invitations also went out to those supported by various agencies and organizations around Windsor-Essex County.

Leno pointed out numerous businesses stepped forward and volunteers as well as people from their church and other churches. There were limousine rides, photo booths, karaoke, a red carpet, live entertainment and the prom in the gym with dancing and food with much, if not all of it, done by volunteers. There were also people acting as “buddies” for the prom-goers and accompanying them down the red carpet and helping out with whatever they needed during the evening.

“We could never have done this without the volunteers who came together,” said Leno. “It takes an army of people to put this on and we couldn’t have done this without them.”

Those who had their “night to shine” did so with smiles on their faces.

“The food is good. I enjoyed the limo,” said Krysten Shuster.

“Tonight has been done well. It was my first time in a limo,” added Andrew Cyr. “It’s my first time being here.”

