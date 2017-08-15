Pee Wee Interlock teams come to Amherstburg for playoff tournament

By RTT Staff

Teams from around Essex County converged on Centennial Park for a playoff wrap-up tournament for the South Shore Interlock Baseball Association (SSIBA).

Nine pee wee teams (ages 12-13) from around the county, including one from Amherstburg, competed in the tournament. Convener Dan Hebert said the three-day tournament was conducted with a round-robin format with each baseball team guaranteed at least three games.

“We bid for it at the beginning of the year,” said Hebert. “Amherstburg has had it the last few years.”

There will be another playoff baseball tournament in Amherstburg this weekend, as nine house league teams and four bantam teams (ages 14-15) will use both Centennial Park and the Libro Centre to decide their championships.