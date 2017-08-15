Pee Wee Interlock teams come to Amherstburg for playoff tournament

By rivertown Tagged with , , , , , August 15th, 2017 @ 6:05 pm

 

 

By RTT Staff

 

Teams from around Essex County converged on Centennial Park for a playoff wrap-up tournament for the South Shore Interlock Baseball Association (SSIBA).

Delaney Gillis makes a play at shortstop.

Delaney Gillis makes a play at shortstop.

Nine pee wee teams (ages 12-13) from around the county, including one from Amherstburg, competed in the tournament. Convener Dan Hebert said the three-day tournament was conducted with a round-robin format with each baseball team guaranteed at least three games.

“We bid for it at the beginning of the year,” said Hebert. “Amherstburg has had it the last few years.”

Tyler Jenkins get a hit for Amherstburg in the Aug. 11-13 South Shore Interlock Baseball Association tournament at Centennial Park.

Tyler Jenkins get a hit for Amherstburg in the Aug. 11-13 South Shore Interlock Baseball Association tournament at Centennial Park.

There will be another playoff baseball tournament in Amherstburg this weekend, as nine house league teams and four bantam teams (ages 14-15) will use both Centennial Park and the Libro Centre to decide their championships.

Comments are closed.