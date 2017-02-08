OPP officer and Amherstburg resident wins prestigious award

By Ron Giofu

An Essex County OPP officer has captured a prestigious award from the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

Bill Scott, an Amherstburg resident, was recently recognized as the 2016 Marine Professional of the Year at a banquet in Toronto. Scott, who said he is in his 30th year with the OPP, has served in Thunder Bay and Essex County and is a certified marine instructor who trains police officers in the operation of police vessels.

Constable Scott has spent his career piloting police vessels in numerous search, rescue and enforcement initiatives on our waterways throughout this province. Much of his work is actually out of the Canadian Coast Guard base in Amherstburg.

“I had no idea I’d even been nominated,” said Scott. “I didn’t know anything about it until I received a call in December that I was going to be receiving the award.”

Scott said he was pleased to receive the award. He has spent 28 years of his career on or in the water.

“I started off as a diver with the OPP,” he recalled.

Much of Scott’s work as a diver involved recovering drowning victims and when he stopped being a diver and joined the marine unit, it allowed him to help people from becoming a drowning victim.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have the best job in the world,” said Scott.

The Essex County OPP’s marine unit has four full-time and two-part time members and Scott said they target busy areas on the water to ensure there are no equipment or alcohol violations. They also work with Amherstburg police, LaSalle police, Windsor police, the RCMP and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

“We all work together,” he said.

No one does the job for the recognition, Scott added, with the real reward being when he or she sees the public enjoying safely something they are so passionate about.

In accepting his award, Scott was quick to recognize the efforts of his fellow marine officers and the many partners who support our OPP Marine initiatives. Scott spoke of his personal commitment to ensuring boating safety in Essex County and across the country during the Jan.22 ceremony.

“I was really honoured to receive the award,” Scott added.

“On behalf of all members of Essex County OPP, we congratulate Bill on this significant achievement and his ongoing commitment in support of safe boating,” Essex County OPP detachment commander Glenn Miller said in a press release.