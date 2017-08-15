Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Championships coming to Amherstburg

Special to the RTT

The best young gymnasts in Ontario will converge on Amherstburg’s Libro Credit Union Centre to compete in the Ontario Provincial Artistic Gymnastics Championships next April.

This sporting event is both a Championship and a qualifier for high level events such as the Eastern Canadian Championships and the National Canadian Championships.

The championships, which start April 5, 2018, run over four days and will see

athletes ranging in ages from 8 to 18+ competing in events as seen in the Olympics. The levels will range from provincial to national and high performance (Olympic) levels.

“This will be Rose City Gymnastics’ fifth time hosting the event. To put this on, it requires many volunteers, donations and community involvement. We are very excited to once again be hosting and especially to be hosting in the Town of Amherstburg,” states Tom Deslippe, general manager of Rose City Gymnastics. “Amherstburg continues to demonstrate that we are a tourism destination, whether it be cultural or sport”, notes Mayor Aldo DiCarlo. “We have an outstanding volunteer base and the administrative expertise to host any event and work to enhance the town’s strategic vision. Collectively, we will be ready to support this event, proving once again that Amherstburg is the place to be.”

The event will draw over 1,200 athletes competing for gold in the various men’s and

women’s events. The championship is expected to also draw over 5,000 spectators to the town for the four-day event.