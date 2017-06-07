One driver from May 27 accident succumbs to injuries

The Amherstburg Police Service has stated one of the drivers from the serious May 27 crash at the intersection of County Road 10 (Middle Side Road) and Concession 8 North has died as a result of his injuries.

Amherstburg police, fire and Essex-Windsor EMS were dispatched to that intersection that morning at approximately 6:35 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash with injuries. Police say that upon arrival, officers found a 1999 black Ford F150 pick-up truck and a 1992 black Honda Civic with severe damage. Both drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles and were transported to hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic later passed away due to his injuries.

Charges are not expected to be laid as a result of the accident, police add, though welcome any additional information. People with information or anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Thefts from vehicles Amherstburg police report that several vehicles in the south end of town have been gone through over the past several days. As the warmer weather has arrived, police expect an increase in people rummaging from vehicles and stealing from them. Residents are reminded to remove anything of value from their vehicles and to ensure all vehicle doors are locked when the vehicle is not in use.

People are also asked to keep homes, sheds and garages locked as well.

If anyone sees suspicious people in their neighbourhoods, they are asked to contact Amherstburg police.

Accidents The Amherstburg Police Service charged one driver after a two-vehicle collision near River Canard last Tuesday afternoon. Police say the crash occurred on County Road 8 near Concession 3 North and resulted in one driver being charged with making an unsafe turn.

*A 57-year-old McGregor woman was charged with following too closely after a two-vehicle crash last Friday on Sandwich St. S. in front of General Amherst High School. The crash resulted in no injuries and occurred at roughly 2:25 p.m.

*An accident near the intersection of Simcoe St. and King St. last Friday night resulted in a 19-year-old Amherstburg man charged with disobeying a stop sign. The crash resulted in property damage only and police say it happened around 9:30 p.m.

*A Sunday night crash resulted in charges against a local woman. Amherstburg police say the crash occurred in the 100 block of Sandwich St. S. and saw the vehicle strike the building. The 24-year-old Amherstburg woman was charged with driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

Alcohol charges Two Windsor men were charged after police say they were consuming alcohol outdoors near a business in the 500 block of Sandwich St. S. A 48-year-old Windsor man and a 51-year-old Windsor man face charges of consuming alcohol in a non-licensed area.

Theft A theft was reported from General Amherst High School last Friday around 2:50 p.m. A knapsack containing personal items, including a wallet, was reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Stats There were 216 calls for service last week, with 53 charges laid for traffic-related offenses. There were ten 911 hang-up calls and six alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service