Non-threatening injuries after truck hits resident

A 24-year-old Amherstburg woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was accidently run over by a pickup truck.

The Amherstburg Police Service states the woman was unloading items from the rear of a Dodge Ram pickup truck when the truck slipped into reverse and ran her over. The incident occurred last Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Golfview Dr.

The woman was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Public intoxication A 58-year-old Amherstburg man was arrested for public intoxication last Thursday around 9:20 p.m. Police say the officer received a call from a person reporting the male staggering on the roadway.

The arrest was made in the 3600 block of Creek Road.

Mischief Amherstburg police state that six golf carts were reported damaged at Pointe West Golf Club. It occurred overnight Thursday night/Friday morning.

There are no suspects and no value of damage reported, police say.

Stats There were 173 calls for service the week of July 17-14. There were 21 traffic-related charges laid.

—All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service