No suspects after window smashed from vehicle

The Amherstburg Police Service is investigating a mischief complaint that occurred overnight last Saturday/Sunday.

Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Concession 3 North due to a window being smashed out of a vehicle. It was reported Sunday but police say it occurred over the previous night.

There are no suspects currently. Anyone with information is asked to contact Amherstburg police at 519-736-2252 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477).

Thefts A bicycle was reported stolen from the 200 block of King St. last week. The bike was reported stolen last Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. There was no description released as of press time.

•A 58-year-old Amherstburg man was charged with theft under $5,000 after he allegedly stole items from Dollarama last Monday. The matter was reported to police around 9 a.m. July 24.

Accidents Amherstburg police say there were six motor vehicle accidents last week but none of them resulted in charges.

Stats There were 12 911 hangup calls last week with police also responding to seven alarm calls. There were 58 charges laid for traffic-related offenses last week.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service