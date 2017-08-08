Nifty Needleworkers looking for yarn donations, members

By Jolene Perron

A local knitting group is creating hats, mitts, scarves and more out of yarn for more than ten local charities, and is looking for yarn donations to assist them in producing more.

Nifty Needleworkers, a group of more than 20 women meet at the Gibson Art Gallery every Wednesday at 1 p.m. The group brings in items they’ve created throughout the week, as well as continue to create together.

“We produce over 300 items a year, not including what’s in the Gibson and at Art By The River,” explained coordinator Sharon Damm. “Susie just dropped off well over 100 hats to the neonatal unit at the hospital, we donate to the Ronald McDonald House, we do The Mission in town, we do Coats for Kids, Shaken Baby Syndrome which is purple hats, we do hats for the cancer center, Richmond Terrace nursing home, Brock Public School in Windsor. Somebody would come in and say why don’t we do this, why don’t we do that, and now we have all of these people we donate to.”

Damm has been a part of the group for about six year. Her sister was a member before she was, and when she moved back to Amherstburg from Kitchener, she brought her in and she said she loved it from the first day.

Susie Mickle, who’s been a long-time member, said while it wasn’t this many members when it first started in 1973, it’s had an incredible impact on the community since it’s existence.

“I came with a woman who did needlepoint lessons and the ladies asked how we could keep this going,” said Mickle. “I am excited every time I come in here. We just need people to come out, even if you can’t do much. If you can sew on a button, you can do something. Just come out.”

The ladies aren’t shy about teaching new skills to anyone who is willing to learn, and they said it’s free to join. Damm said if new members really enjoy the group, they can even become members of the Gibson Art Gallery and receive the perks the gallery gives to its members.

For more information on the group, or to donate yarn and/or knitting and crocheted items, contact Damm at 519-736-2275, or stop in to the Gibson Art Gallery Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

“We’re so cohesive,” said member Judy Bondy. “We solve many problems other than knitting and crocheting in an afternoon. You want to be here and that’s why the group keeps getting bigger and bigger, we just have a ball. And we have a purpose, a really good purpose.”