New mini-golf course planned for Malden Centre

By Ron Giofu

Randy and Laurie Ure were sitting with friends at a Windsor restaurant about eight or nine months ago when the discussion came to the three-quarter acre piece of land next to their restaurant and variety store.

With it being time to start thinking about getting out of the firewood business, they discussed possibly building a mini-golf course next to Ure’s Country Kitchen and the rest is history.

While the idea of doing it themselves dissipated, the Ure’s made contact with Harris Miniature Golf Courses and the professional course builders will be at the Malden Centre business within weeks assuming they get their site plan adopted by town council. Randy said Harris has built over 800 mini-golf courses around the world.

“We liked their style,” he said.

The Ures toured six different courses and decided their 18-hole course will have two streams, four ponds, four fountains, a water wheel and a waterfall with many of the holes being accessible to those with disabilities and other holes going across waterways.

“It’s going to have a ‘wow’ factor to it,” said Randy. “There’s nothing like it in southwest Ontario. Amherstburg should be honoured to have this come to our part of the world.”

“It’s going to be a course that will be challenging for adults and fun for kids,” added Laurie.

The course will also be professionally landscaped and lit up so that it can be used at night. Total cost is in the range of $50,000.

“It’s going to be pretty eye-catching from the road,” said Randy.

While the site plan agreement is still being worked on and issues like parking are still being hammered out, the Ures hope to have construction started in the next several weeks with it being open to the public later this summer.

The plan is to have their restaurant remain open for breakfast and lunch with a snack bar menu – featuring food like hamburgers, fries and nachos – in the evenings. They also anticipate the new 18-hole mini-golf course to boost their ice cream business.

There will also be a gazebo, accessible washroom and a patio area added, assuming all goes according to plan.

“After being here for 30 years, these little stores are changing,” said Randy. “There’s pressure in this type of business.”

The Ures state their business is doing fine, but the new mini-golf course will give them a new revenue stream. Randy said they want something the larger stores and gas stations simply can’t offer.

“Everyone seems very excited,” he said.

They have also been talking to schools, local museums, horse farms, and Holiday Beach about partnering with them. Nursing homes have even been reaching out to see about using the new course as an outing for their residents.

“There’s not a lot of fun, family activities at this end of the county,” said Laurie, adding people won’t have to drive 45 minutes for the type of mini-golf course they plan to build.

The 16,000 square foot course will tie in with the Ures 30th anniversary of being in business, Randy added.

Laurie said the region is doing a good job of attracting tourists and the “Explore the Shore” weekend that runs along County Road 50 is big for them as they are located right at the corner of County Road 20 and County Road 50.

Randy noted they spent $500,000 for new gas tanks several years ago but the new mini-golf course will provide entertainment and a return on investment. He believes it to be the first major commercial development in the former Malden Township in many years.