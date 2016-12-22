Natyshak, Ramsey open doors to constituents, look forward to 2017

By Ron Giofu

The federal and provincial representatives of the Essex riding held a joint open house Friday evening to wish everyone the best of the holiday season and to look forward to 2017.

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey and Essex MPP Taras Natyshak and their staffs welcomed constituents with the two New Democrats agreeing that assisting the people in the riding trumps accomplishments they may have made in the House of Commons and Legislature respectively in 2016.

“Highlights for me are not necessarily the stories that you would even hear about,” said Natyshak. “They are the people that come into our office to tell about what is important to them. To see them get their issues resolved and to give them and their families support is the highlight.”

Natyshak said it has been an easier task with a federal NDP colleague right next door.

“People come in here and put a lot of trust in us,” added Ramsey.

Ramsey said people come in looking for answers and “we do everything to help them.” She added she is completing her first full calendar year and there is much co-operation with Natyshak’s office.

Seniors are struggling in the Essex riding, Ramsey said, and pointed out that a seniors teleconference was so popular that they couldn’t take enough calls. She added there are still federal employees seeking their rightful pay but added there were a number of local jobs added through the Canada summer jobs program.

Skyrocketing hydro rates continue to dominate the provincial agenda, Natyshak stated.

“People can’t afford to turn on their lights,” he said, calling the ability to turn on lights a “basic” of living.

“We’re hearing that from all segments of the community,” said Natyshak. “They are mad and they have a right to be.”

Natyshak added that “costs are out of control” and that the NDP is fighting in the Legislature against a government that “continues to make wrong decisions.” He said they are firmly opposed to selling off Hydro One.

“We know privatization of electricity costs will be more than publicly generated electricity costs,” he said.

Ramsey said youth are also struggling in the riding, as many of them have to have multiple jobs to make ends meet. She hopes to make that a bigger priority in 2017.

“These are people who went to school and paid a lot of money to educate themselves,” she said.

Having families and new homes are out of reach for many of those people, Ramsey added.

Both politicians state they want to work more with the local community in 2017. Natyshak noted there are already people doing well regarding social policy and economic development and they are looking to bring their ideas to both levels of government. Ramsey said they will look at every avenue to push ideas through for the people of this community.