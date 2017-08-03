Mural installed at River Canard general store to celebrate Canada 150

By Ron Giofu

The River Canard Canoeing Company has joined in on Canada 150 festivities, with their most recent contribution being a mural installed at the River Canard Outpost General Store.

Owner Ron Lapointe had a mural commissioned for the store, located at the corner of Malden Road and County Road 8, with the work being completed by local artist Jacqueline Raulin. It is a permanent installation and is found near the store’s main entrance.

“I always wanted to do something like this and Canada 150 seemed like a good time,” said Lapointe. “This was thought of even before Canada 150.”

The mural was completed without any sort of grant funding, Lapointe pointed out, with it featuring a map of “downtown River Canard.” It features the history of the area, depicts the two churches (original and current), wildlife known in the region, and historical figures and moments including General Brock, Chief Tecumseh, the skirmishes that came at the start of the War of 1812 and other features.

“The feedback has been great,” said Lapointe.”We’ve got a bit of everything. We’re quite proud of it.”

The mural took about three months in the studio to complete before it was mounted to the exterior wall of the roughly 80-year-old building.

“I think it’s great for the community,” he said.

Lapointe said the River Canard Canoeing Company works with the town and other groups such as cadets, schools and other clubs. He also recently hosted a Canada 150 event that was co-ordinated by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).

More than 200 paddlers celebrated Canada 150 by paddling on the Detroit River and its tributaries, including the Canard River with ERCA stating it was part of a national initiative to celebrate our Heritage Rivers.

That event was held recently in partnership with local canoe and kayak organizations Paddle Anywhere, Windsor Adventure Inc. and River Canard Canoe Company, events were be held on the Little River, Detroit River, River Canard and Turkey Creek to celebrate Canada’s 150th and the cultural heritage, natural heritage and recreational values of this Canadian Heritage River.

“We’re trying to get people on the water and engaged with the Detroit River and the tributaries,” said ERCA staff member Laura Monforton, during the recent visit.

Monforton said people were able to learn about the Canard River from Lapointe and his staff and see the river from a different perspective.

“They got to go for a paddle and experience River Canard first-hand and learn why it is important for the environment,” she said.

The Canadian Heritage Rivers System (CHRS)is Canada’s national river conservation program. Established in 1984, the CHRS gives national recognition to Canada’s outstanding rivers and encourages their long-term management to conserve their natural, cultural and recreational values for the benefit and enjoyment of Canadians, now and in the future.

There are currently 42 Canadian Heritage Rivers across the country, Monforton pointed out. They total close to 12,000 kilometres.

The Detroit River was designated as a Canadian Heritage River in 2001, and is the only river in North America with both Canadian and American Heritage River designations.