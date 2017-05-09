Motorcycle Ride for Dad to roar into Amherstburg May 28

By Ron Giofu

The Motorcycle Ride for Dad roars into Amherstburg May 28 as Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 is one of the stops.

The ride, which starts at 10 a.m. that Sunday, begins at the Festival Plaza along Windsor’s riverfront, heads to Brews & Cues near LaSalle before heading into Amherstburg. From there, it goes to the Colchester Bar & Grill, Freddy’s in Leamington and Mr. Biggs in Lakeshore before returning to Windsor.

Shane Miles, ride chair, said they are raising money and awareness for prostate cancer with the hope of topping the $60,000 that was raised last year. Since 2006, $645,930 has been raised in Windsor-Essex County with almost 8,300 riders participating. Money raised locally stays locally, Miles pointed out.

“The ride is well supported in Essex County from the people and the businesses,” said Miles. “We’d like to thank the community for its support over the years.”

Miles encouraged people who are not riding to come out and support the riders along the route.

“People understand the impact,” he said. “Cancer affects most every family in the area.”

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said he rides due to a personal reason.

“I ride for my dad, who I lost a couple of years ago,” said DiCarlo.

DiCarlo said his father had four different types of cancer by the time he died but survived prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer is one of those cancers you can beat,” said DiCarlo, the ride captain.

The mayor expects it to be emotional when he leads the ride into Amherstburg and noted his grandfather died of cancer as well.

“I think everyone has a story with cancer, either with them, someone they know or someone in their family,” he said.

DiCarlo said he has been getting checked since he was in his 30’s and said it is an easy process to go through. As men get older, the need increases to get checked.

“It is such a simple process to get checked,” he said.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men with 59 men diagnosed daily in Canada. For more information, visit www.ridefordad.ca.