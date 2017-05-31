Motorcycle Ride for Dad hits Amherstburg as one of its stops

By Ron Giofu

The fight against prostate cancer continued Sunday thanks to the Motorcycle Ride for Dad.

The ride saw hundreds of motorcycles come into Amherstburg as Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 was an early stop after it left Windsor. After it left the Festival Plaza in Windsor, the riders stopped at Brews & Cues near LaSalle before coming to Amherstburg. After that, it went to the Colchester Bar & Grill, Freddy’s in Leamington and Mr. Biggs in Lakeshore before returning to Windsor.

Ride captain Aldo DiCarlo, also Amherstburg’s mayor, said everything was “so far, so good” when the riders hit Amherstburg.

“I think the numbers are good,” he said. “I know people were watching out to see what the weather was like but I think we did pretty good.”

DiCarlo admitted there was “a little bit of pressure” leading the ride, particularly into Amherstburg, but was still happy to do it.

“There’s still nothing like that feeling to see all those lights in your rear-view mirror,” he said.

The ride was a bit more laid back for him once it left Amherstburg, he added.

DiCarlo’s father survived prostate cancer several years ago and the mayor gets checked regularly due to it being in his family’s history. It is something he encourages others to do too, noting it is a simple test.

“If you are 40 or older or if it runs in your family, go get checked,” said DiCarlo.

DiCarlo wasn’t the only politician in the ride, noting Windsor city councillor Bill Marra was also involved and also shared his story about how prostate cancer impacted his family.

The mayor added that he starts looking for ways to help the Motorcycle Ride for Dad every year and is thrilled to see so many people in town for the event.

Legion Br. 157 president Laurie Cavanaugh said it is a big event and that the Legion does its part by selling food and drinks to the riders.

“It’s a good thing for the community,” she said. “We’re going to do it every year.”

Cavanaugh said they were told 500 registered for the ride. She said the hope was that riders come back and go to other businesses and stay longer in Amherstburg.

The estimated fundraising total is $30,000.