Mother, son die as a result of 401 crash

Two people from Amherstburg died as a result of a six-vehicle collision on Highway 401 last Sunday afternoon, Chatham-Kent OPP state.

On July 30 around 4:40 p.m., Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Chatham-Kent Fire Service, and Chatham-Kent Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to the collision on Highway 401 near Dillon Road.

OPP states that a westbound tractor trailer collided with five vehicles which were stopped on the highway due to a separate motor vehicle collision. As a result of the collision, two passengers traveling in the pick-up – a 42-year-old female and 14-year-old male of Amherstburg – were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the victims are Lacie and Kyle Brundritt of Amherstburg, the OPP stated Tuesday morning.

The 39-year-old male driver, of the pick-up, was air lifted to hospital with serious injuries and a 12-year-old male passenger was transported by ambulance to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police add.

Highway 401 between Bloomfield Road and Queens Line was closed for eleven hours.

As of Monday evening, the cause of the collision remained under investigation.

Any person with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police Chatham-Kent detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should people wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.