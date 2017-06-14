More vehicles entered, another reminder from Amherstburg police to lock doors

Amherstburg police report there were a number of vehicles gone through in the area of Amherst Pointe and areas in the southern portion of Amherstburg June 5 with thefts or attempted thefts being reported from vehicles parked on Erie Ave., Hunter Ave., Willow Beach Road and Front Road South. Some vehicles were rummaged through with thefts from other vehicles resulting in money, credit cards and a pair of laptop computers stolen.

Police remind residents to remove valuables from vehicles and to ensure the vehicles are locked. People are also urged to report suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods to police.

Thefts Amherstburg police say a shed in the 200 block of Murray St. was entered and a number of tools stolen. The matter remains under investigation and people with information are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. It was reported last Thursday around 10:55 p.m.

*A theft of a phone was reported at Western Secondary School last Thursday around 8:25 a.m. The matter remains under investigation.

*A bicycle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Seymour St. last Thursday around 11:50 p.m. The owner describes the bicycle as a SuperCycle that is burgundy in colour, with baskets on the front and back of the bike. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Accident A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Victoria St. S. and Fort St. last Wednesday resulted in a 32-year-old Amherstburg woman charged with failing to stop at a stop sign. Amherstburg police add there was property damage only and no injuries.

Mischief A building in the 8200 block of North Side Road was damaged last Tuesday. It was reported around 6 p.m. that a a door was damaged. There are no suspects.

*A screen door at a residence in the 1700 block of Erie Ave. was reported last Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. There are no suspects.

Assault Amherstburg police were called to the Libro Centre for an assault complaint last Thursday evening. An argument between two men resulted in one of the men allegedly being squirted with water, which police say can constitute assault. A 40-year-old male was warned and there were no charges.

Stats There were 290 calls for service last week. Amherstburg police laid 25 traffic-related charges. There were also 15 911 hang-up calls and 12 alarm calls.

-All information courtesy of the Amherstburg Police Service