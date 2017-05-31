Mission takes home top prize in K of C rib cookoff

By Jonathan Martin

Amherstburg’s Knights of Columbus hall has kept the rainy weather at bay with the taste of a sunny day.

The K of C hosted an amateur rib cook-off, where five pig-loving cooks battled it out for a swine-topped trophy and around 150 people won themselves full stomachs.

The candidates cooked for the judges, while the audience was fed by K of C kitchen staff and volunteers.

Organizer Ron Fryer said the night’s proceeds are going towards repainting the building. He wasn’t able to give a dollar value, but said the night was all in good fun anyway. He said it was a chance for the community to come together and share some good food.

“Aside from (Amherstburg) mayor Aldo DiCarlo and my son (Ryan Fryer),” he said. “The judges were all picked straight from the audience.”

The lucky audience members were Tania Fryer, Brad Reaume and River Town Times editor Ron Giofu. The five judges got to get saucy with five different cooks’ offerings, but finally whittled it down to the top three.

Tim DeHetre walked away with third place, Scott Thon earned second and Tim McAllister went home with bragging rights.

“I’m the president of the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission,” McAllister explained when asked how he achieved his level of thoracic tastiness. “Lots of people taste my food and they tell me what works and what doesn’t.”

He said cooking is his passion, and it’s one he loves to share. Whenever he works with someone new in the kitchen, McAllister said he picks up a few tips and tricks and adds them to his repertoire.

When asked what those tips and tricks are, he smiled a saucy smile and said, “This is my second win. If I told you, I might not get a third.”