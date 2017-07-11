Mission raises $6,000 at annual golf tournament

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission held its annual golf tournament Saturday with nearly 100 golfers joining them again this year.

The 2017 tournament, held at Dominion Golf Club in LaSalle, drew a similar number of golfers as compared to the 2016 tournament.

“We had 97 golfers this year, almost 25 full teams,” said Winston McAllister, one of the main organizers of the tournament.

McAllister, whose father Tim is the board president of the mission, said the July 8 tournament raised about $6,000. That brought the overall total to $56,100 since the tournament was first founded ten years ago.

“We’re happy with any number,” said McAllister.

The proceeds raised go into the general fund at the mission and is used for whatever is required.

“It pays the bills and whatever expenses they have,” he said. “The mission is 100 per cent volunteers. That money goes a long way.”

McAllister said a group of about 12 people helped him plan the tournament and they “do whatever it takes” to make it successful. He thanked the golfers, sponsors, the golf course and everyone who supported the mission and the tournament.

“Our slogan is ‘people helping people’ and that is at the heart of what the mission is,” said McAllister.

Shirley Hitchcock, vice president of the board, said McAllister, his wife Trish and the other organizers deserve a lot of credit.

“This couldn’t happen without Winston and Trish and their entire team of people,” said Hitchcock.