Midget Majors win first game of OMHA quarterfinal

The Amherstburg Stars midget major team got off on the right track in their OMHA series with the Southpoint Captials, winning 3-1 Saturday night.

The first period of Game 1 was the difference, as Amherstburg scored all three of their goals in the opening 15-minute period. Bryce McGregor, Reid Stieler and Isaac Hammond found the back of the net for the Stars.

Brock Beaudoin had two assists, Stieler had another as did Andre Tomasian.

“I think we played good defense,” said goalie Daniel Miceli, who stopped 31 of 32 Southpoint shots in game one. “It wasn’t just me. It was everybody. We cleared the puck out pretty quickly.”

Miceli said they want to come into every game strong.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time,” he said.

Stieler said they want to come into every game and give it everything they have. He said they need to increase their effort, noting they were getting tired in the first period of the first game.

Head coach Glen Holden was happy with the way they played in the first game but had concerns going forward.

“We came out on fire,” said Holden. “We had a couple of powerplay goals but eventually our lack of numbers caught up to us.”

Holden added: “I can’t complain because the boys found a way to win.”

Already missing several players due to injuries, another season-ending injury was added Saturday night to the three they already had.

“We’re going to have to rely on our AP’s to help us out this series,” he said.

Game 2 of the series was supposed to be Sunday afternoon in Wheatley but a power outage resulted in the game being postponed until last night, after this issue went to press.

The next home game in the six-point series is Friday night at 8:40 p.m.